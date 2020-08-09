PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After multiple nights of rioting in the Kenton neighborhood in north Portland, many neighbors are fed up with the violence.
“It really feels like a war zone,” Marta, a neighbor in the area, said.
Marta, along with some of her neighbors said they are mentally and emotionally exhausted dealing with the violence that happens near the Portland Police Association each night.
Some of them are too terrified to sleep at night for fear of what might happen.
“You come to the United States to feel safe and all of a sudden it’s like you’re in some war - very unsettled, very violent and very scary,” Marta said.
Her neighbor, Tina Henderson, has lived here for 17 years. She said her room fills with smoke each night from the fires set by rioters. She said it’s nearly impossible to sleep at night.
“It’s scary. We’re not sure what is going to happen and just the destruction. You know, if they were marching and so on, I’d be out there marching with them,” Henderson said.
The two women said they’re worried for their families and all of those who live in this neighborhood.
“In this city it was the city of roses and now it’s the city of a war,” Marta said.
Another neighbor, Alx Rosenberg, said he stands with the protesters and wants the focus to return to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“You have groups of maybe 10 people doing damage to the PPA building or setting fires to dumpsters and it is a minority group of the protest, and the unfortunate part is that people are latching on to the supposed violence as opposed to raising questions on police brutality and standing up for Black lives,” he said.
Henderson and Marta both begging city leaders to do something so that they can start to feel safe in their homes again.
“Of course I want the city to do more but I don’t know what the answer is, you know if I were the mayor I don’t know what I’d be doing,” Henderson said.
FOX 12 reached out to Mayor Ted Wheeler's office for comment, but have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
“Of course I want the city to do more but I don’t know what the answer is, you know if I were the mayor I don’t know what I’d be doing,” Henderson said.
We need MASS arrests every night, if they enter any facility shoot with real bullets to injure but not kill. Shotguns with birdshot to the legs..sorry dirt bag RIOTERS but you are asking for this. It will be the ONLY thing they understand. The RIOTERS need to feel pain! Real pain
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.