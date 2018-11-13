'It's a big issue': How one school district is tackling disruptive behavior in the classroom

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Disruptions in the classroom have become a major issue for Oregon teachers, with class instruction regularly interrupted by disruptive behavior.
Nationally, student mental health has become a serious concern for school districts, with an estimated one in five of all students expected to deal with some kind of mental health issue during the school year.
In the Salem-Keizer School District, that number is closer to one in four.
“It’s a big thing for teachers to deal with,” said Christina Gregg, a Behavioral Resource Specialist at Hallman Elementary School, where administrators estimate roughly 60 percent of all school days have some manner of disruption.
Students can come to school already under stress from unstable home environments. In class, that stress can come to the surface in the form of disruptive behavior.
“It might just look like intense crying and so the disruption might just be a lot of noise in the classroom,” said Gregg. “And then sometimes it can escalate to where students maybe are pulling things off shelves, pushing furniture around the room.”
In the most severe behavioral disruptions, teachers are forced to clear the classroom entirely, moving the learning to a different location, like the cafeteria, while the student engaging in the disruptive behavior calms down.
The Salem-Keizer district doesn’t keep track of room clears, specifically, but last year, there were 643 recorded incidents during which a student had to be physically restrained.
141 of those incidents resulted in an injury.
“It’s a big issue,” said David Fender, who heads up the district’s Office of Behavioral Learning. “We have a high number of kids coming to school unready to learn, and we need to do something about it.”
The problem isn’t isolated to Salem-Keizer schools. According to the Oregon Department of Education, in the 2016-17 school year alone, there were more than 44,000 reports of disruptive behavior, and almost 10,000 (9,727) reported attacks or assaults.
“I think as a community, as a state, we have a lot of work to do. We are at the very bottom in the amount of money that we provide for mental health services and supports for kids and families,” said Fender.
Last school year, the Salem-Keizer district started a partnership with Trillium Family Services to provide professional counseling for students, in part to address the ongoing issues with disrupted learning.
