MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A laundromat in Milwaukie offered free laundry for people in need – with the help of a local nonprofit.
The event was held Tuesday night at QED Laundry, located at 18020 SE McLoughlin Blvd.
Clean clothes for Laurie Barringer are a simple joy – one that she doesn’t take for granted.
“For somebody to do this just out of the kindness of their own heart, it’s a blessing,” she said.
Barringer’s been homeless since October 2018, living in a van with her dog.
“It keeps you being a human being,” she said. “I know I’m a human being. I love myself. But when you have clean clothes and a clean sleeping bag to sleep in, it's like heaven.”
Barringer is working on getting into permanent housing right now, but she says everything little bit helps when you're just trying to survive.
Tuesday’s event is all part of an effort by LoveOne Laundry, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping people with free laundry in all kinds of situations, like Bill Woolman, who’s currently on disability and says bills can be tight.
“There are times when it’s time to do laundry, we just simply don't have the money for it,” said Woolman.
It’s giving those at the laundromat Tuesday a chance to start fresh, reflecting on the incredible act of kindness.
“This is what humanity is supposed to be. This is what you’re supposed to do, you’re supposed to take care of each other,” said Barringer.
LoveOne Laundry hosts several free laundry events like this. The first Tuesday and Wednesday of every month is at QED, with the second Monday of every month at Milwaukie Laundry off King Road, and free laundry every fourth Wednesday at Carol’s Coin-Op Cafe in Molalla.
If you'd like to volunteer or donate to this effort, visit LoveOneCommunity.org.
