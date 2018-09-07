LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - The battle between a few southwest Washington school districts and unions is still underway.
Despite days of negotiations, multiple offers and lots of picketing, the Longview School District has been unable to reach a deal with the three unions currently on strike.
This prompted district leaders to file an injunction with the Cowlitz County Superior Court, to force nearly 1,000 union members back to work.
“We feel that it’s a bully move," Ray Clift, Longview Education Association president, said. "We don’t really respond well to bullies. Teachers tend to try to stop that."
Friday morning, on the seventh day of teacher and staff strikes, a judge signed that injunction. It states teachers must return to class Sept. 10.
But, Clift says it’s not a guarantee they will be back in the classroom.
“Will they be back in school?" Clift said. "I don’t know.”
According to Clift, members of all three unions must vote on their next move. He says the move is aggressive and, even if teachers return to work, many bridges have been burned. Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn, agrees.
“We have a lot of work to do as a school district to heal from this and that’s our focus from here forward,” Zorn said.
The order does not mean salary negotiations are over. The district’s last offer was an 8.2 percent pay raise for staff. According to Superintendent Zorn, it is still on the table.
Clift says he is weary of these promises and, if anything, the injunction distracts from the work both parties are doing at the bargaining table.
“What we would hope to do is be having a ratification meeting to sign a contract, rather than a vote to whether, or not, we’re going to defy an injunction,” Clift said.
The injunction does not include details on penalties. However, district staff tells FOX 12, injunctions must first be violated for there to be contempt.
If that happens, then the presiding judge will have to decide on an action to take against union members.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
