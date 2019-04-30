It’s a calf: TVF&R firefighters stop to help cow in distress deliver baby

SHERWOOD, OR (KTPV) - Tualatin Fire & Rescue crews are always willing to help out those need.
Even cows.
Crews had just wrapped up training when they passed a farm near Basalt Creek Parkway and Grahams Ferry Road.
The firefighters noticed an animal in distress with a farmer by its side.
The crews from stations 68 and 55 pulled over and quickly realized the cow was unable to deliver her calif on her own.
For 15 to 20 minutes, the firefighters worked with the farmer to deliver the baby.
TVF&R posted about the ordeal on Facebook on Tuesday.
“Calf and mother were resting and awaiting a veterinarian checkup when the crews left the farm,” according to TVF&R.
