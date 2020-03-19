HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The first day of Spring would have been perfection for high school athletes who would have been full-go into their new seasons.
Prep teams in Oregon and Washington continue to hold out hope for some amount of competition in May and June, including Hillsboro High School head baseball coach Bob Berent. Berent, like many area coaches, is preparing to play ball on what would have been opening day for the Spartans.
“The best day of the year,” Berent said.
The last week has felt like the longest year.
“It’s a pretty hollow feeling,” Berent said. “Not going to lie.”
If you build it, they will come back–that’s why Berent continues to build out the new indoor cages for the Sparty to shine on the diamond after these crazy times.
“It turns out to sort of be out therapy,” Berent said. “Right now, it sort of helps me to get out here and sort of think things through. Thinking about what we can do that's positive over these next few weeks."
A proud member of Hilhi’s last state title team in 1993, Berent is the caretaker of Ad Rutschman Stadium, which hasn’t sat silent in the Spring for nearly 60 years.
“Let's hope that the powers that be give us that opportunity to make something of the summer, which I know that I am speaking for everybody when I say that," Berent said.
One day, we’ll all play ball again–for now, we’ll continue to let it play our from a good, safe distance until that next at-bat.
“Somehow, someway,” Berent said. “We sort of get this thing ridden out and it works out where we can get on to the ball field. Even if it's a month, whatever it may be. Find a way to get some things done so we can get these kids out there doing something that is super positive in their life."
Games will hopefully be played come seemingly better days in May.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.