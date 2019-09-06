PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Residents in a southeast Portland neighborhood are frustrated with a porch pirate they say is stealing from them and dumping unwanted items.
A homeowner in Portland’s South Tabor neighborhood shared doorbell camera footage showing a dark purple pickup truck Wednesday pull up to her house on Southeast 58th Avenue.
A man exits the truck carrying a duffel bag. Video shows him go up onto the porch, ring the doorbell, pause, grab a box, put it in his duffel bag, and take off. The homeowner says her neighbors have reported similar incidents.
“It’s a huge problem in our neighborhood,” Erin Block said. “It was just really interesting how he got out of the car, like he had an address, like he knew the package was there. It’s such an invasion, it’s wrong.”
Adding to the headache, Block says thieves have been tossing unwanted stolen goods and empty boxes underneath her porch. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.