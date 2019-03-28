PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local man shared a video showing himself stealing a photo of disgraced former Portland Mayor Neil Goldschmidt right from the walls of city hall.
Jeff Thomas Black said he's been planning this act of civil disobedience for weeks, all in an effort to call out what he said is poor leadership within city hall, emphasizing Mayor Ted Wheeler should step down.
At a Portland City Council meeting Wednesday, activist Jeff Thomas Black said he was there to hear the mother of Patrick Kimmons speak.
Kimmons was shot and killed by Portland police in Sept. 2018.
"My son was shot down like he was just a horrible child," Kimmons' mother said.
Black, who was streaming the whole thing on Facebook live, said he didn't appreciate Mayor Ted Wheeler's short response to the mother.
“I feel like your officers are shooting to kill and they just need to be retrained,” Kimmons' mother continued, in which Wheeler responded with ”I appreciate you coming in.”
He can be seen leaving that meeting and Black continues his video with strong words toward Mayor Wheeler.
“Nice to see Ted's compassion, right? Thanks for coming,” Black said.
Soon after, Black pulled down this picture of former Mayor Neil Goldschmidt
“This guy right here, let's take that off the wall,” he says in the Facebook live.
And steals it from city hall.
“I thought I was getting arrested today and I'm not I don't think because I just got away with it,” he added.
Goldschmidt admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl during his first term as mayor.
Black said taking down that picture is symbolic of Wheeler's lack of compassion toward victims of what he called Wheeler’s poor leadership, including the houseless and people who are murdered by police.
“It's a message to Ted Wheeler and and it's a message about victims in Portland. We do not celebrate people that rape children on the walls of City Hall in the mayor's office and is somebody thinks that we do, they can disagree with me but I have the portrait and they don't,” he said.
On Thursday night, the picture still sits in his home in Portland.
Portland police told FOX 12 Thursday that they are aware of the video, and there’s an active investigation into this. The spokeswoman declined to comment on any possible charges.
Mayor Wheeler’s office did not immediately respond to FOX 12.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.