WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A neighborhood in Washington County is on high alert after a man was caught on camera stealing packages.
In a video, a man in a dark jacket is seen walking up and grabbing two packages off a porch in the River Terrance neighborhood.
Tigard police tell FOX 12 they are looking for a suspect in the case.
The neighbor who shared the Ring camera video says it happened last Wednesday.
That person didn’t want to do an interview but neighbor Debby Lazarone told FOX 12 that homeowners are helping to keep a watchful eye by going on walks when delivery trucks come to the neighborhood or opening their blinds and windows so they can stay alert while they work from home.
“It’s a real violation of your safety and your security and your good feelings about what’s going on in the world here,” Lazarone said. “I think we’re all struggling during this period of time and this certainly doesn’t help.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Tigard police.
