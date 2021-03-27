PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- More Oregonians will be eligible to roll up their sleeves and get their COVID-19 vaccine starting on April 5.
This comes after the Oregon Health Authority sped up the timeline that originally had those in Phase 1-B Group 7 eligible on April 19, 2021. Emre and Yesim Tsakin own Wild Shaman Rugs in Southeast Portland. They are both ecstatic to have the timelines moved up.
"We know this is safe, there's a virus out there and it's a relief, relief to have vaccines working and knowing we'll be fine," Emre said.
Like the couple, broker, Wren Shiffler, is also more than ready to roll up her sleeve.
"I've been very eager to get the vaccine, so I'm very excited that the rollout is speeding up," Shiffler said.
The Tsakin's said it's been a challenging year navigating their business through the pandemic.
"It's really hard to greet people that you don't even know if you're sick or they're sick, you can be asymptomatic and there's all kinds of people coming in. it's been hard, it's been really hard," Yesim said.
The two say the extra layer of protection will make them feel safer in addition to the safety measures they've already been taking.
"Clean the shop regularly, we have gloves for the customers we have lots of things, but of course there's always this who is sick, who is not level of paranoia that we have to live in," Emre said.
Shiffler has her appointment already booked for next week and shares the same sense of relief as the Tsakin's.
"It definitely was a little bit scary at first, going into an owner-occupied home. For example, there's a lot more risk involved with that than going into a vacant home," she said. "And if somebody has been living in the house just breathing, living their normal lives, and then we go into that. If they have COVID, we're breathing in that air, so yeah, that's been one of my biggest concerns this entire time."
She said everyone in her industry has done well to adapt and follow health and safety protocols but pointed out one more challenge everyone will have to tackle.
"While some people are vaccinated, and some people are not," she said. "I think that's one of the biggest challenges we're going to have as a community coming up, so just continuing to find ways to do our jobs as safely as possible interact safely with people as possible that's definitely my priority still."
Others who are eligible on April 5 include those living in multigenerational households and adults 16-44 with an underlying health condition. All Oregonians will be eligible on May 1.
