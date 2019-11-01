PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A northeast Portland cidery is closing its doors, and the owner says it has nothing to do with why the business made headlines several months ago.
Abram Goldman-Armstrong says Cider Riot! started out as a small business in a his garage back in 2013, before he expanded and put down roots on Northeast Couch Street.
He says the facility was built to produce 2,000 barrels of cider a year. Right now, they're making about half of that.
Goldman-Armstrong says it isn't sustainable, and with no investors stepping forward, they have to close.
Goldman-Armstrong told FOX 12 his business isn't the only one feeling the pinch. He says it's an industry-wide issue, with consumers turning to a new trend of hard seltzers.
This closure comes as Goldman-Armstrong's lawsuit against the right-wing group Patriot Prayer and some of its members moves forward.
Goldman-Armstrong sued the group following a chaotic fight outside Cider Riot! this past May, where the pub was hosting a May Day after party.
Cider Riot! is a known hangout for left-wing activists.
The lawsuit says Cider Riot! has had to increase security, provide extra staff safety training, and had lost business since the brawl.
"Some people feel unsafe because of the amount of harassment we're getting," said Goldman-Armstrong. "It's a lot to deal with and it has nothing to do with why we're shutting down. They haven't forced us out of business, that's absolutely not the case. It's a simple economic problem."
Although he's closing, Goldman-Armstrong says he's in talks with a local brewery on continuing to keep Cider Riot! drinks on tap at other Portland bars.
Cider Riot! will remain open until Nov. 10. Goldman-Abraham told FOX 12 they will host one last party on Nov. 9.
