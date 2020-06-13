BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV)-Voted All-League in football, basketball and baseball, this high school senior did it all at Valley Catholic.
First string quarterback, forward and catcher, Valley Catholic’s Daniel Pruitt is a slice of high school athlete Americana.
“All of my coaches have always been super understanding that I am not just playing one sport, I am playing of them,” Pruitt said.
There was no joy in Mudville this Spring.
“I think the thing I will miss the most is playing with my buddies for one last time,” he said.
From all to nothing.
Pruitt is one those old-fashioned kids who played three sports during the school year and excelled in all three of them.
“It’s important to me just to have fun. One of the things that my brother always told me was that, you don’t want to leave high school with regrets. You don’t want to look back and wish that you had played. I did consider not playing basketball this year but it’s definitely one of my better decisions to play because I would have regretted not playing,” he said.
Wise wisdom from big brother Jakob who is a new college graduate with one more year of eligibility as the starting center on the Western Oregon football team.
“He has always been my hero. I have always looked up to him. He is always what I wanted to be. Not only as an athlete but in a person. I think he represents himself well so yeah, he has always been my hero for sure,” Pruitt said.
While he had an offer to play quarterback at Western, he has chosen to be a preferred walk-on for Mitch Canham’s Club with Oregon State baseball.
“It’s always been a dream, even if it was just a walk-on opportunity, that’s a lot more than other kids get around the country and around the world so it was just too good of an opportunity to pass up and I am just really grateful they are giving me the chance to make the team,” Pruitt said.
As a kid from Gaston who made the trek to campus in Beaverton every day, FOX 12 asked what did it mean to him to be a Valiant?
“There have been a lot of people there in the community, whether it’s the sisters or teachers or coaches that have been for me since the get-go. I have gone there since 2nd grade and I am lucky enough that they have helped me with financial aid so I’ve actually been able to go there without them, I wouldn’t go there and I am very thankful for everything they have done for me because it’s just such a great community of people, I don’t know where I would be without them,” he said. “I have built friendships there with people that I will have for the rest of my life for sure.”
