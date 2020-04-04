PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On this previously scheduled Final Four weekend, many college basketball teams and fans are left to wonder, what might have been?
While the Duck women were seemingly ticketed for New Orleans, the Pilots were also ready to take flight to U.P.’s first big dance in more than two decades.
“It’s upsetting to cut my senior year a little bit shorter than we expected after our last game in Vegas but at this point you kind of have to accept it and move on and I guess I am headed into the next chapter in my life even though, we don’t really know what it’s going to be at this point,” Kate Andersen said.
It was a college career with an abrupt and unfinished end at least the Pilots’ lone senior, Portland-born Andersen, and the chance to cut down the nets as West Coast Conference Tournament Champs.
“Honestly, I can say senior year has just been amazing. The progress we made and winning the WCC tournament championship, that was just unbelievable and something I didn’t expect my senior year, so it’s just been a really good ride,” she said. “I was the only senior, but I never felt like I was alone in my class. I had everybody. Most of the freshman and sophomores said, you act more like our age. You fit in pretty well.”
When asked if it was a good or bad thing, Andersen says
“Sometimes good maybe, sometimes bad,” she said.
FOX 12 asked what her thoughts was on going to the NCAA tournament, but not getting a chance to see who or where she was going to play.
“Honestly, it was so hard to register that we were going to be in the NCAA tournament. I just like always see Instagram videos and twitter videos of schools that get picked to go into the NCAA tournament and they see who they are going to end up playing and the reactions,” Andersen said. “I never thought that I would be somebody sitting in a chair with them talking about the University of Portland.”
The 22-year-old now focuses her attention on turning pro to play overseas in Australia or Europe.
