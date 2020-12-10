PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s a highly anticipated holiday gift for frontline caregivers: Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to arrive in Oregon and Washington within days and health care workers will be the first to roll up their sleeves.
“It’s been an exhausting nine months,” said Debbie Sanchez, a nurse in the emergency department at Providence St. Vincent. “We have been notified by our hospital that the vaccine is coming.”
“I’m hoping and praying we’re among the first,” Sanchez added. “I consider myself very high-risk.”
In the ER, they see it all and treat every patient like he or she has COVID-19.
“It feels good that we might eventually be able to be at work and not be scared every day of each other, of our patients, our that we’re going to bring it home or get super sick and have a bad outcome,” Sanchez said.
A Providence spokeswoman said the hospital group is still in the planning stages of its vaccine distribution plan and will offer the vaccine first to its employees determined to be most at-risk, given their roles and work location.
“A couple days ago we received an email saying we need to answer some questionnaires about our risk level and whether we were interested or not and we’re waiting to hear exactly when it’s going to start happening and who gets the first injections,” Sanchez said.
Ryan Erlewine, the director of pharmacy and clinical support services at Legacy Salmon Creek said he plans to get the vaccine as soon as he can.
“For me, I think why I’ll be getting the vaccine centers around my kids,” Erlewine said.
“I don’t want to end up being that person who is be severely ill and not there for my kids,” Erlewine said.
