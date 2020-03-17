PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown's statewide dine-in eating ban went into effect Tuesday in the latest step taken to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dine-in eating is banned for the next month, and to comply with the CDC's social distancing recommendations, several retail stores are now closed or have cutback on their hours.
Northwest 23rd Avenue is known for its bustling shops and restaurants, but walking down the street Tuesday people will see closed sign, after closed sign.
"It's been pretty quiet around here, other than the phone ringing a lot," said Keiko Swagerty.
Swagerty, the manager at The Hip Hound and Java Hound, says they're staying open, serving their coffee to-go, and giving pet owners different options.
"We want to stay open for them and we're doing curbside pick-up as well. So they can go on our website, place orders there or give us a call and we can run it to your car. We're also doing delivery as well but we want to have a station open so people can still come in with their pets,' Swagerty told FOX 12.
A lot of restaurants and coffee shops are now offering take-out and delivery services to keep their kitchens running.
Salt & Straw has new hours during this time of social distancing and won't open until this afternoon. The popular parlor is only open for pints to-go or home delivery.
Under Gov. Brown's new rules, people can still order from their favorites. They will have to do that online for delivery or in person and get it to-go.
Those options are the new normal for the next four weeks.
