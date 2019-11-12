SANDY, OR (KPTV) - It's been a staple in sandy, but on Monday after nearly 40 years Calamity Janes closed its doors.
It's a cherished spot for many along Highway 26 in Sandy.
"We've watched people grow up from babies, to become kids and teenagers and then get married and have kids and they're grandparents now. It's been quite a ride," Owner Michael Modjeski said.
But after 38 years, the saloon themed restaurant Calamity Janes closed its doors Monday.
Modjeski said the decision wasn't made lightly with all the years and memories put into this place but it's been tough to stay afloat.
“It's just tough to make it, it's a lot easier for the big boys you know,” Co-Owner Modjeski said.
“We had to quit being emotional and we had to make a good business decision.” He added.
Modjeski said it's hard to keep up with the minimum wage continuing to rise as well as the cost of living. The decision was made within just a few days, which he said was tough to deliver to employees, some who've worked there for decades like Kenneth Lackey who's been at the restaurant for 22 years.
Lackey said Modjeski and his wife sacrificed for their customers.
“They have barely raised their prices at all because they're thinking of their customers as much as anything else and it has caused them to suffer a lot,” Employee Lackey said.
Modjeski said it's up in the air what might happen to the building or business at this point. A possible idea is to sell it to the employees but he's not sure if that would work financially.
Unsure about its future, what he can do is reflect on its legacy.
“It makes you feel good to know people enjoyed coming here and that they're going to miss it. Somebody called today and said he'd been coming since he was 10 years old and he's an adult now, there's lot of stories like that,” Modjeski said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
