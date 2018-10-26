PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Local faith and city leaders met Friday morning to discuss and reflect on recent gun violence in Portland.
In a table discussion, Interfaith Peace and Action Collaborative members were joined by the Portland Police Bureau and other city leaders to talk about the ongoing issue.
Former gang members who are working with faith leaders to stop violence were also there to speak out.
“We’re calling people that are ex-gang members and we’re forcing them to get their nephews, because one thing about gangs is that its generational,” Matt Hennessee, a pastor at First Baptist Church in Vancouver, said. “We are also saying to you that we are prepared whenever you want us to meet you in a safe place that fits for you, we will come.”
There are community outreach programs available to help families impacted by gang violence. People can learn more about the programs by calling 503-823-4438.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.