WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is going to the dogs but in a good way.
This weekend is the annual "K-9 Trials."
The K-9 Trials brings together police dogs and their handlers from around the state to compete in a series of events.
“It’s great for the public to see. it's great a demonstration to show what these dogs can do., the skills they possess and utilize every day whether its tracking a suspect or maybe even do a narcotics search,” Sgt. Danny Dipietro.
There's also a "Safety Fair" which includes bicycle and dog safety and emergency preparedness tips.
It all starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Hillsboro stadium.
And our very own Brian MacMillan will be host for the K-9 Trials.
