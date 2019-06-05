BANKS, OR (KPTV) – Banks High School is making history as the second school in the state to win championships in football, basketball and baseball, all in the same year.
The Braves this year took home their first-ever football title, a basketball crown, and now, a 4A baseball state title. Just last weekend, the boys played at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer and walked out winners over Henley High School from Klamath Falls. The final score was three to one.
Last fall, it was a huge celebration the night the Banks High School football team clinched the victory over Seaside at state.
The smallest 4A school in Oregon felt like the biggest when they won their first-ever football title. It’s also the first-ever state title for Duck alum and Banks alum Coach Cole.
“I was on all three teams,” Hayden Vandehey, a Banks High School student, said. “I was QB for football, guard for basketball and shortstop and pitcher for baseball. It’s unreal, coming into senior year, we just wanted one state victory to put Banks in the history books, we’ve been so close for so long. To finally come through for our town and community and every Banks Brave – it’s huge for us.
“I’m honored and proud of this team and this year,” Blake Gobel, another student, said. “We’re going down in history here – it’s really sweet. It’s cool.”
Many of the students say they have played sports together since grade school.
According to the Oregon School Activities Association, the last school in the state to snag a triple crown of state titles in football, baseball and basketball was North Valley High School in Grants Pass, and that was back in 1985.
