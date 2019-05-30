CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – The PAC-12 Player of the Year and the National Player of the Year, OSU junior catcher Adley Rutschman has been on the radars of Major League scouts for some time; now, the all-American from Sherwood embarks on his final home games as a Beaver for NCAA Regional play this weekend in Corvallis.
Rutschman’s grandfather, Ad Rutschman, a living legend and Hall of Fame coach in McMinnville, led the Linfield Wildcats to three football national titles and another in baseball. He says it’s his grandson’s love of diamond that has him taking the family name to the big show as the potential number one overall pick in Monday’s 2019 MLB Draft.
“[Adley] has accomplished so much, it’s just mind-boggling,” Ad said.
Adley is a throwback behind the dish and out front in life.
“He is going to have a positive impact on a lot of people,” Ad said. “I am really happy for him athletically, but I am so proud of what kind of person he is.”
That family blood line of respectability and accountability comes from Adley’s parents, Carol and Randy, who is one of Ad’s sons.
“That old fashioned thing that you are about as good as your word, and to me, that’s missing in today’s society,” Ad said.
Ad, 87, graduated and then worked at Hillsboro High School before spending nearly three decades at Linfield College, leading men of character in McMinnville. Now, it’s the three-year impact his grandson is making at Oregon State that is carrying on the family name with pride in Corvallis.
“It’s hard to believe that it has happened so fast,” Ad said. “It seems to me like yesterday that I was at Tater Field watching ball games.”
There’s been no greater pride for grandfather Rutsch to date then watching his grandson lead the Beavers to an Omaha-style dogpile.
“He used to be my grandson, now I am his grandfather,” Ad said. “It makes me feel awful good.”
Ad and his late wife, Joan, were happily married for 64 years with five children, 14 grandkids and now, a great-granddaughter. Ad says he wishes Joan could see their grandson at work.
“She would have been in heaven watching ‘em,” Ad said.
Every Major League team has been watching the switch-hitting kid as Adley just may be the number one overall draft pick in Monday’s MLB Draft.
“You just hope that it doesn’t changes the size of his head, and I don’t think it will,” Ad said.
If pops could to hand down any pearls of wisdom for a big-league career?
“Think about this,” Ad said. “Take a million dollars and bury it out in the backyard someplace.”
Grandpa Rutschman Knows Best: Ad with big league #CLUTCHMAN advice for his #GoBeavs grandson Adley ahead of Monday's #MLBDraft An in-home visit with the Hall of Famer on the potential No. 1 pick in the family tree tonight at 10:00 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/g3d2T1ZnaN— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) May 31, 2019
Ad says he will be in his spot at Goss Stadium for the NCAA Regionals this weekend, which will mark Adley’s final home games. The Beavers need to bury five more wins to return to Omaha.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.