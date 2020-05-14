YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - 31 counties across the state got the green light to begin phase one of reopening. That includes Yamhill County, where a brewery there already has dozens of reservations for Friday.
Phones were ringing off the hook Thursday at Golden Valley Brewery in McMinnville.
“We’ve got like 50 reservations,” Owner Peter Kircher said. “It’s nuts.”
It’s proof for Kircher that people in the community are just as ready as he is for Friday’s reopening.
“Being closed for two months was crazy,” Kircher said. “It was like falling off your surfboard on a very big wave and having the wave come down on top of you.”
Kircher said he did make the most of it though, updating much of the brewery he’s owned since 1993.
“We refinished the whole interior of the building,” Kircher said. “When we put all the tables and chairs back in, we put them in, everything’s spaced six feet apart.”
Kircher said they’re also doubling their patio space for Friday.
“We’ll have plenty of patio seating outside and then we just had training with our staff on safety measures, safety procedures, taking care of the guests, making sure everyone is comfortable,” Kircher said.
Kircher said that means having sanitize stations throughout the building, employees wearing face coverings, as well as getting their temperature taken as soon as they get to work.
“The guest has to feel like we’ve got the program down, we know what we’re doing and we’re going to give them a good experience that’s safe and they can come back,” Kircher said.
But not everyone is opening back up on May 15. In downtown McMinnville, a lot of restaurant employees told Fox 12 they’re holding off collectively until June to be extra cautious.
For Kircher, he said reopening wasn’t a choice.
“If it drug out much longer, I don’t, it could’ve gotten really ugly,” Kircher said. “We’ve got to get open,” he continued. “I mean, we have to get this thing back on its feet.”
Kircher also owns Golden Valley Brewery in Beaverton. He’s hoping some of the cash flow he gets from the McMinnville location can help keep the Beaverton one going.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
