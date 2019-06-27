PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were caught on camera stealing a food cart in Portland.
The thieves moved fast stealing not only the food cart but the cargo van that was holding it too.
It's thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment gone in about 5 minutes.
Surveillance shows two people pulling up outside the Local Grind Kitchen on South East Powell at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
They made off with the cargo van, the food cart and other equipment that was inside.
The owner of the local grind, Larry Abell, told FOX 12 that he had to give his employees the day off on Thursday.
People who rely on this for their livelihood.
“We work hard for what we do, to build a company like this,” Abell said. “For the amount and effort we put into this for someone to come in and within five minutes to take away a chunk of our livelihood. Me and my employees yeah, it's pretty disheartening.”
The cart usually sits on the PSU campus.
Portland police told FOX 12 they are investigating.
Abell said they will re-open a food cart at PSU as soon as they have replacements.
He said their Sandy Boulevard and Petty Grove Park locations will stay open.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
