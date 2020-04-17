PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s another sunny spring day, and that means potentially more people out and about.
FOX 12 spoke with park-goers Friday who said social distancing isn’t always perfect, but most people seem to be doing the best they can.
“It’s been pretty packed, especially on days like this,” Cressant Hurley-Bell said.
The go-to activities at Mt. Tabor Friday were exercising, flying kites or just plain hanging out.
“They’re the first people we’ve seen that we know since all of this started,” Alisha Holloway, talking about friends she met at the park, while keeping a distance, said.
But even on picture perfect days, social distancing rules still stand.
“People are really doing their best to abide by the distancing and keep everyone safe,” Holloway said.
“Everybody is doing their best,” Hurley-Bell said. “Sometimes, I think people forget, it’s easy to forget, but I think everybody is doing the best they can.”
At the coast, Seaside’s Assistant City Manager said people seem to be respecting the beach closures now. He said officers still occasionally run into someone but use it as an educational opportunity when they do.
In places like Astoria, the police chief says they’re actually seeing an uptick in tourists along the Columbia Riverwalk. But he said for the most part, people seem to be keeping a good distance from one another.
“I think people are behaving quite well,” Linda Holloway said.
Behaving well, so everyone can safely share a piece of the sunshine.
“To coin a cliché, it’s like a breath of fresh air to be able to be out and see all the beautiful flowers and trees and our friends, so it’s great,” Holloway said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
