PASADENA, CA (KPTV) - One more day until Game Day for the Oregon Ducks, and the fans and parents of players can hardly wait to finish the football season the right way.
The Ducks roster is sprinkled with NFL talent, but the majority are going pro in real-life careers - something the mother and father of tight end Ryan Bay are beyond proud of.
"To finish off, he graduated last spring. He has a degree and he is a very happy kid," said Mark Bay.
Happy kid, happy parents.
"We talked about this in the beginning of the year, the big hype about the senior class and the leadership and the whole team, and then to actually do it and be here in the 'Granddaddy of Them All' is just unbelievable," Mark said.
Mark and Audrey Bay, of Tigard, are celebrating 25 years of marriage with the grand finale of their sons' Granddaddy debut.
"They had to fly out on Christmas night and when he came in the house, he says, 'we are going to the Rose Bowl and not only that, Dad, Mom, I get to play in the Rose Bowl!' That kind of hits you. It’s like, wow!” Mark said.
A hooper as a kid, Ryan grew up playing travel ball with Ducks basketball stars Payton Pritchard and Anthony Mathis.
Ryan made the call to swap his sneaks for cleats full-time after transferring out of Jesuit, where he won a state basketball title, and back to Tigard High School for his senior year.
Now, he's at the end of his fifth year under three head coaches in Eugene.
"It made him stronger and come together. They've been through a lot of different changes and so I think that is part of their success and they really bonded," said Audrey.
Former Head Coach Mark Helfrich noticed the potential and offered Ryan preferred walk-on status.
Head Coach Mario Cristobal gifted the full scholarship on Ryan's birthday.
"We are a very grateful and humble family that he got that change - got that shot and he made it," said Mark.
So, how will they feel watching their son play in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday?
"Mom will probably be crying," said Mark.
"Overwhelming inside. Just a moment you can't hardly describe or explain to people," Audrey said.
"It's pretty special," Mark said.
Ryan, who is a business major, has a job waiting for him in technology sales in San Francisco. But until then, he has one last game to play with the Oregon Ducks.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
