(KPTV) - Passengers with the discount airline "WOW" are saying "wow” for all the wrong reasons.
They tried to catch flights this morning only to find out the airline doesn't exist anymore.
The Iceland-based airline flew to major cities including London and New York.
But its sudden collapse stranded more than one thousand passengers.
Among them, Portland tattoo artist Mary Sapp.
She was all set to hop a flight from Berlin to Iceland and then head home when she got the news.
She told FOX 12 she is going to stay an extra week in Berlin to catch a cheaper flight:
“I get to stay longer, really, not really, but I saw people crying because they had to get back so they had to pay a couple thousand dollars, it's really sad,” Sapp said.
Wow's website said other airlines have rescue fares but that wasn't Sapp’s experience.
Wow's CEO said he will never forgive himself for not acting sooner to fix the airline's financial woes.
