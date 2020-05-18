PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The pastor of an Oregon church involved in a lawsuit against Gov. Kate Brown believes he can safely conduct services of worship amid COVID-19 concerns. Some area businesses owners also believe they can operate safely.
On Monday, a Baker County Circuit Court judge tossed out Brown’s statewide coronavirus restrictions, saying she didn’t seek the Legislature's approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit. Brown said she would immediately seek an emergency review by the Oregon Supreme Court. Snow addressed the case in a press release.
Pastor Doug Snow at Calvary Chapel Southeast in Milwaukie is one of ten churches who claim Brown’s executive orders violated their constitutional rights.
“When Pacific Justice Institute presented its case revealing Gov. Brown’s apparent overreach of her authority and power under the Oregon Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, it seemed prudent and just that we take part in this actions,” Snow said.
Kevin Mannix, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, claims Brown issued her emergency order under statutes with limitations, including a law that hasn’t been updated for decades.
“Nowhere in that 1949 law is there any reference to a public health emergency–when you read it it’s about storms, floods, forest fires,” Mannix said.
The governor’s office disagrees, saying in a defense motion that the plaintiffs misread the statutes.
FOX 12 spoke with a Beaverton gym owner about the judge’s decision. David Parsons and other business owners filed a lawsuit last week to fight the governor’s stay-at-home orders. He says he is encouraged by the ruling in Baker County but still worried for other business owners.
Technically, Parsons could open right now, but since Brown is appealing to the Supreme Court, he says he plans to wait and see what their decision will be.
Parsons says he believes his gym, PDX Muscle, can be as safe or even safer than the businesses that have been open this entire time. He says the gym will be opening with more cleaning measures and has rollup doors and big fans to circulate fresh air.
Parsons says the gym and exercising is an essential component to people’s health, and people struggling with addiction use his gym for an outlet, as well as people battling health problems, like Diabetes, which he says he has himself.
He says it disappoints him to know that these types of clients haven’t been able to have access to his business for so many weeks, even with the news on Monday regarding Brown’s restrictions.
“It’s sad that we had to go through so much with our elected leaders for them to recognize those rights,” Parsons said. “My worry and sadness is more that while this is a really big victory we have a long ways to go and there might be a lot of people who may not make it back from this.”
Parsons says he is excited to reopen, whenever that day may come.
It could be days or only house before the Supreme Court rules on Gov. Brown’s appeal. If they issue a stay for her order, Parsons says he will continue to move forward with his lawsuit.
In the state’s appeal to the Supreme Court, attorneys mentioned the situation in Wisconsin, where the Supreme Court struck down the governor’s stay-at-home order, leading to packed bars and restaurants.
Ellen Rosenblum, Oregon Attorney General, has already announced an appeal to the Oregon Stupreme Court. Watch to see if the Supreme Court issues a stay of the judge's order. If it does, and calls for a briefing schedule, that will suggest the Supreme Court has a problem with the order and is not persuaded as is the trial judge that no reason exists for a stay. The Supreme Court will probably act by Friday. As a 30 year trial lawyer, I think the judge has misinterpreted the law.
