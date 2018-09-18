PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local animal rescue is looking for help in finding a man caught on surveillance video stealing a kitten from one of their crates.
Portland Police said they were called to The Pixie Project near the convention center Monday morning.
They said staff there told them that on Sunday a man had plucked a kitten from one of the crates and walked out the front door.
"It's sad you know," Executive Director Amy Sacks said.
Sacks said one of their staff members had taken the garbage out Sunday night just before 6:30 p.m.
In the few moments she was outside, a man walked into the business. Surveillance cameras captured the shirtless man's every move.
"It is very sad to see that video," Sacks said. "I just see an animal that potentially is not in a safe situation."
In the less than two minute clip the man walked around the room then headed for one of the crates.
"It was obvious he knew exactly where he was going," Sacks said.
Seconds later the man is seen hoisting a 14-week old kitten named Swan from the crate. He then headed for the front door and walked out.
Sacks said the kitten is micro chipped and are asking anyone who knows anything about the theft to give police a call.
Portland police said the suspect is a white man possible 18 to 21 years old.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.