PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) - As the floodwater recedes in Umatilla County, some residents have started to return home to get a first look at the damage left behind.
Dan Dishman and his son Levi left the Red Cross Shelter Monday morning and returned to their home at the Riverview Mobile Home Estates.
"It's so hard to not be emotional. I just want to cry and cry and cry," Dan told FOX 12. "This is everything I own and as you can see, we tried - we tried."
The damage to their trailer, likely beyond repair.
"It was really scary, just watching the water rise up from our windows," said Levi.
Dan and Levi were rescued Friday night. Firefighters used a front loader to help them off their porch as water rushed around them.
Now, that porch is gone.
"I was worried I was gonna get swept off my feet and I was just done," Levi told FOX 12.
For Dan, he wants to know if there will be any help on the long road to recovery.
"With the realization of what happened - nowhere to go, nowhere to stay," said Dan. "Thank God for the Red Cross but just...but just, everything I own, gone in the blink of an eye."
A big question now is what's going to happen to the hundreds of people who were permanently displaced? Most of the trailers at the Riverview Mobile Home Estates are a total loss.
Many people have been staying in the Red Cross shelter or staying with family and friends.
