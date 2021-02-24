‘It’s so surreal to even being able to play at all’: H.S. volleyball returns in front of parents in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – It was a long time coming, but high school volleyball players in Washington are finally back competing on the court.
It was senior night to truly savor for the Columbia River volleyball team.
“This is especially a special game because it’s the first game back at home in our school. We haven’t been here in so long,” Maddie Sheron, Columbia River H.S. Senior, said.
The River will rise.
“Obviously, we have such a special senior year, so it will be one to remember.. I am just excited we get one,” Sydney Waite, Columbia River H.S. senior, said.
A home-opening senior night for the CRHS ‘Eight’ came to be with so much uncertainty on how long this pandemic season might last.
“Just a day ago, we didn’t have our parents coming, so it’s just amazing,” Delainey Phelps, Columbia River H.S. senior, said.
A rare evening out made sweeter by having two loved ones allowed in the physically distanced gym per athlete.
“To me, it means a lot because I lost my grandma in June. So being able to have my grandpa here means a lot to me. Having my family here means a lot to me,” Emma Adams, Columbia River H.S. seniors, said.
Tears of joy, relief and celebration behind the mask.
“It’s so surreal to even being able to play at all,” Corin Gutierrez, Columbia River H.S. senior, said.
The emotions were charged for Corin Gutierrez, too, who battled back from a torn ACL to make nights like this possible one more time.
“I just got cleared like a week and a half ago, so I got to play, and I honestly can’t even believe I am playing,” Gutierrez said. “I have been working a year and a half specifically for this moment, and I am so beyond grateful.”
Grateful to get in the zone together once again.
“If I am being honest, when I go out there, I kind of blackout. So being able to look back on it is really important because this is the moment we have, and we might not get another one,” Alyssa Fire, Columbia River H.S. senior, said.
Seizing these fleeting moments that were gone so long.
“I am glad we are doing it tonight because if anything happens with Covid and we don’t get another opportunity, at least we have this night,” Sheron said.
