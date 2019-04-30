PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12 captured an awesome video late last week on the Willamette.
It shows a fun-loving T-Rex enjoying life on a jet-ski.
On Tuesday, we’re talking to the man behind the mask.
His name is Genaro Nava and he showed us it's not as easy as you might think to jet ski as a dinosaur.
He has to bite the neck of the costume, so he can see.
Also, the tiny arms make things a little more difficult.
He said he's glad he's a hit.
“It's super fun. I saw everybody taking pictures and stuff. I really liked the enjoyment you give back to people just to see you have fun,” Nava said.
Nava said he plans to go back out on the water dino-style so look for him the next time you're near the waterfront.
