KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – Playing it safe along Interstate 5.
High school seniors from around the state formed eight teams for a three-day tournament in Keizer this weekend.
The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes hosted about 100 kids from nearly 50 different Oregon schools from the Class of 2020. After a lost spring, the Volcanoes wanted to help make this not a completely lost summer.
Welcome to Senior Day. Socially distanced on the diamond and in the dugouts.
If you host it, they will come.
“It’s the last dance for these guys,” KJ Ruffo of Putnam High School said.
For the love of the game.
“It’s not every year where you get to play two games and call it good,” Ethan VanDelinder from South Albany High School said.
Masking up to step up to the dish one last time with school pride.
“I’ve been wearing these colors since I was a little kid and it’s very important to be able to wear it one last time officially and not just have it stripped off at the wrong moment," VanDelinder said.
“Our school, we are pretty small, a pretty tight-knit group so not being able to play with each other this year really, really hurt,” Nathan Hagel of Estacada High School said.
Foul balls were sanitized, the grandstands were capped at 250. Shuffling grateful family and friends completely in then out through the turnstiles between Saturday’s quadruple header.
“I’m able to play with my teammates that have been playing with for four years, some of these guys I played against too that are fun talent. It’s a fun little tournament that they put on and I am glad they did,” Ruffo said.
The fun little tournament was put on by the Volcanoes. CEO Mickey Walker didn’t have a minor league season to work nor a high school season to coach where he’s an assistant at his alma mater of McNary.
“Being the father of two, I can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like to see my kids graduate and go through that so I wouldn’t want to have that taken away so for these parents to at least give a little bit of that I think meant a lot to them as it would to me," Walker said.
Every pitch with a purpose and joy between the lines.
“I just love it. I holler at them, they holler at me, ‘hey, your lines are crooked!’ That’s ok, man. I just love having people out here. All year I have been working by myself. No one in the stands, no music. Today? Sun! Music! yes! This is awesome!” Rick Smith, SK Volcanoes Groundskeeper, said.
While one summer weekend doesn’t make up for an entire season lost, it sure goes a long way in have a little closure to their senior swan song then never got in tune.
“For me, it is a sense of accomplishment since you can say we made it, you know. It just sucks to have our senior season taken away from us,” Brody Weitzel of Aloha High School said.
“We’ve been playing together since 4th grade; all of the same people have been playing together and all of my friends, so it just feels good to be able to play. A couple games is better than no games at all,” Kieran McCalpin also from Aloha High School said.
“Just being around the young men and the reason why most of us coach is to be a builder of men if we can give them a chance to develop as human beings so being back with them and doing what we love is the most important thing,” Joe Monahan, West Linn High School Head Coach said.
The Senior Weekend continues Sunday with recognition for the parents as well so, give a honk and wave if you’re heading south on I-5.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.