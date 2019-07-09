PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say an office building near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street in Portland’s Pearl District was broken into overnight Saturday.
A business owner there tells FOX 12 four offices were burglarized.
“It’s a safe neighborhood. It has been, but it upsets you that this happened,” said Dr. Lynn Lashbrook. “I got a text from the neighbor across the hall. We were broken into.”
Lashbrook is president at Sports Management Worldwide, and in the 15 years he’s been at his location in the Pearl, he says he’s never had an experience like what happened over the weekend.
He says thieves stole a Seahawks helmet, autographed pictures and baseballs, and credit card information. But they also stole Lashbrook’s most sentimental keepsake: a shadow box with 13 foul balls he caught as a boy.
“It’s so valuable to me. It’s very personal and yet, it’s not valuable on the market,” he said. “Frustrated. Still angry. Disappointed.”
For decades, Lashbrook has pushed to bring major league baseball to Portland. That’s why this loss hurts so much.
“I always talked about – I want to catch my 14th foul ball. Losing these is so emotional for me. It makes me more determined to catch my next foul ball at a Portland major league game.”
FOX 12 spoke to employees at other businesses on Lashbrook’s floor in that building. They say computers and bank information was stolen from them.
Lashbrook is offering a $1,000 reward to return his shadow box. He wants to let the thieves know that it’s worth a lot less than that.
