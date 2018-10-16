‘It was a joy to know him’: Trail Blazers remember Paul Allen at season opener

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers say they are still processing team owner Paul Allen’s death.
Allen, who is also the co-founder of Microsoft and the owner of the Seattle Seahawks, died Monday due to complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Allen was 65 years old.
Players at Portland’s first practice since the death of their boss said Allen was a man who attempted to make the world a better place.
“I hate the thought of people no longer living,” Damian Lillard, a point guard, said. “…It was a joy to get to know him and see the kind of person he was.”
The passing of Paul Allen is still being processed by the @trailblazers "It was a joy to get to know him and see the kind of person he was.' - @Dame_Lillard pic.twitter.com/TjHufAxY28— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) October 16, 2018
Allen won’t be sitting baseline in his traditional Blazer cap and blue jacket for Thursday’s 49th season opener against the Lakers–but players on the team he owned for 30 years say they will remember him.
“This season should be to honor Paul and how much he loved the organization and how much he cared,” Meyers Leonard, power forward and center, said. “I think he saw something special in this group.”
Playing for Paul: @MeyersLeonard11 on the passing of Mr. Allen, the 2018-19 @trailblazers want him "looking down and be proud." #RipCity pic.twitter.com/DOZAoB3C83— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) October 16, 2018
In addition to sports, Allen was also involved in business and philanthropy work.
While the day-to-day dealings in the Trail Blazers’ front office will remain the same for now, it remains to be seen what Allen’s sister, Jody, will choose to do with the franchise and Allen’s Vulcan properties.
Jody is a beneficiary of Allen’s state.
In the meantime, plies of roses continues to grow outside Allen’s Rose Garden in his memory.
