GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Packed snow and ice on roads and highways made for difficult driving in Northeast Portland, Gresham and Troutdale on Saturday.
By noon, traffic on Interstate 84 backed up down the freeway from Exit 17, the last open exit on the freeway. Drivers and truckers alike turned around and drove the wrong way down I-84 Eastbound to get out of the traffic snarl.
Several others drove the wrong way down an Eastbound exit ramp to get back to city streets.
Connor and Kaela Pearre drove back to their Hotel in Gresham from Seaside in the morning and found the conditions harrowing.
"It was a nightmare," said Connor Pearre. "We tried to come out at like 3:30 this morning. And the snow got too deep. And we were talking to one of the snowplow drivers, he told us, 'turn around.' Like, you're not going to make it."
The couple eventually made it safely back to Gresham but said they saw several cars and trucks stuck in snowdrifts or on off-ramps along the way.
On 181st Street, two tractor-trailers blocked the southbound lanes for several hours before being towed free.
