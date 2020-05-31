PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Terry Porter has been Rip City royalty for years. His retired No. 30 hangs from the rafters from his days playing during one of the most iconic runs in the franchise’s 50-year history.
FOX 12 chatted on FaceTime with Portland’s all-time assists leader who plays a large role in a new documentary on the Trail Blazers’ runs to the NBA finals in 1990 and 1992.
Be kind, rewind the mind back to the glory days of the early ‘90s for those most cherished and beloved eras of Trail Blazer basketball.
“The whole process was just something as you think about and reflect on your life, it brings back excitement and very fond memories on what you were able to do go out and get it done,” Porter said.
On the heels of “The Last Dance,” the 1989 to 1992 Blazers, two-time Western Conference champs, are next up on the sports TV documentary floor.
“It’s great that it gets some type of national recognition. Those teams, obviously, we didn’t win it, but that being said, it still was a special team and accomplished a lot of great things and had some great players on those teams that combined and just compete together and really provide a lot of excitement,” Porter said.
Terry, Clyde, Buck, Duck, Cliff and Jerome – forever legends of time and space.
“That team was a special team,” Porter said. “We were all growing up professionally and I don’t think anybody as we were coming together, thought we’d have that type of run. It was a very special run. You look at the numbers, it was an elite run. Averaging 60 wins, being able to get to the Finals two of those three years and to be able to accomplish something that no one thought we would be able to accomplish, it was great. We, to this day, we talk about those days of being together.”
After coaching his two sons, Franklin and Malcolm up on the bluff at the University of Portland, Porter has enjoyed having his kids back at home during quarantine.
“It’s been great when it’s not been a coach kind of season in place to deal with that, so it’s just been nice to be able to just hang out and be a father and son and talk sports. Even though there’s no live sports on, we still argue who’s the greatest, Lebron or Jordan?” Porter said.
Yes, the Porter kids have their opinions from the couch after watching all 10 parts of “The Last Dance.”
“Those heydays for the blazers, those kids never really got a chance to see it, so it was nice for them to be able to see it and they loved it. They just wanted to pop jokes at Dad, about you know, Michael Jordan going around him and me not scoring when I should have scored so they loved every bit of it,” Porter said.
The Porter boys should love this great made TV special even more. “Rip City Revival” is on the NBA TV app now as part of the league’s ongoing “Basketball Stories” series.
“In a time when we are all seeking sports entertainment, live entertainment, some type of something that brings back fond memories and takes people back to their childhood, just a fun time, a different time then we are in right now, I think they will enjoy it,” Porter said.
After catching the documentary on TV, Porter was planning on spending his weekend on the coast playing a celebrity round of golf with Drew Bledsoe for the grand opening of Sheep Ranch course at Bandon Dunes. TP and Bledsoe teed it up for Lines for Life.
