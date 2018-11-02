PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Relief in the Montavilla neighborhood, homeless camps taking over a hillside are now gone, for the first time in months. Neighbors said they’re thrilled.
ODOT told FOX 12 that they used heavy machinery near I-84 to clear out trees and brush that the homeless used to hide in and set up tents.
ODOT said in 12 months, they spent 1.8 million dollars statewide, cleaning illegal campsites, that’s nearly double the amount of the previous year.
“These aren’t friendly campers, these are hardcore drug addicts,” neighbor Keith McCarthy said.
“There was all kinds of waste, human waste, we found needles down here,” neighbor Judy Clark said.
“It was horrible to live with,” another neighbor, Tonya Holce-Owens said.
For the first time in months the hillside by I-84 is empty. It’s still littered with trash, but the tents, the needles and the homeless, are nowhere in sight.
“It’s fantastic the neighborhood is excited because it was such a huge problem,” Holce-Owens said.
That excitement reaching a new level when neighbors spotted ODOT crews using heavy equipment to rip out trees and brush, clearing out spots where the homeless would set up camp.
“It’s beautiful!! I mean it’s not beautiful to most people, but to us, it’s beautiful,” Clark said.
“I was quite shocked when I walked out I wasn’t expecting anything like this,” Holce-Owens said.
“I don’t think a lot of people know what’s going on, and what it’s really like out here,” Tony Pendergrass said, who’s living in a tent a few miles away.
“They think it’s like cockroaches, or, rats, they want to get rid of it. Well, these are human beings out here, some of them really want help,” Pendergrass said.
Tony said he’s been to that hillside.
“I was actually there during the fires, I’ve been up on that wall,” Pendergrass said.
But Tony said taking away those hiding places, isn’t an answer.
“I think it’s a waste of taxpayer money and time,” Pendergrass said.
Tony, an Army veteran, said painkillers from injuries led to an addiction.
“It was a major challenge, I thought I could just beat it,” Pendergrass said.
After being moved by police, time and time again, for now his sidewalk is home.
“It feels like your invisible, like there’s society and there’s something less, under the society.”
