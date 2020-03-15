PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Organized team sports and that fandom community are on a separation for however long it may be. But the team unity and connection are what’s getting disappointed yet understanding athletes through these unprecedented times.
“Day by day, it gets a little easier. But I just think, it's bigger than basketball," said Beaverton High School senior Sydney Erikstrup.
Top-seeded Beaverton was two wins removed from earning the first girls' state title for the Beavers.
“We were trying to make school history and we don't even get a chance to do that now,” Erikstrup saidm. “It was just kind of taken away from us."
What the Beavs were able to accomplish was capturing the outright Metro League Title while being undefeated in the State of Oregon.
"I am accepting it and just going on with my next stage of life," said Beaverton High School senior Jordyn Reverman.
Twins Sydney and Laura Erikstrup, whose grandparents flew in from Denmark for the state tourney will go their separate ways for college playing for Arizona State and San Diego that is, once school resumes and they can graduate.
"Honestly, on Wednesday, I didn't really think that was the last time I would play with my sister again. That after 18 years of having her by my side, that was kind of like, what? You're telling me that's how we ended?" Laura Erikstrup, Beaverton High School senior said.
It ended after getting in one quarterfinal game on the Chiles Center floor.
"I think it would have played out in a positive way but again, we won't get the chance to figure it out," Isabelle Pots, Beaverton High School senior said.
Point guard Mary Kay Naro is ticketed for Boise State after this near perfect senior season playing for her mother and father and playing with her two younger sisters.
"We find ways to make light of a bad situation, so I think we have done a good job of just staying connected with each other and talking with each other and helping make the best of what we have," Naro said.
Like the Beaverton girls and boys, there will be no OSAA trophy to display or banner to hang at Wilsonville as the wildcats were shooting for the state title double-shot.
"Both us and the boys are both devastated by what happened and just knowing that everyone is going through the same thing has helped a lot," Kayla Hieb, Wilsonville High School senior.
Wilsonville girls were in the final four set to play a third game this season against their rivals from La Salle in a semifinal rematch from a year before.
"As deep as our rivalry is, we respect each other for being really competitive teams and I know that we would have loved to get another shot at them and I’m sure they feel the same way,” Ally Finkbeiner, Wilsonville High School senior said.
Going 24-and-3 is pretty good.
"We should still cherish the season that we had overall," Angela Morris, Wilsonville High School senior.
Same can be said about the defending 5a state champion Wilsonville boys.
“Since it was our senior year, it was kind of sad to end early," Gabe Reichle, Wilsonville High School senior said.
Ending their chance at cutting down the nets for a third time in four years.
“It sucks that we couldn't even try to achieve what we were all reaching for and preparing for all season," Keagan shivers, Wilsonville High School senior said.
"It was hard when we first found out but after a while you just figure out you can't control it, so you just let it go," Andrew Classen, Wilsonville High School senior said.
Letting it all go after being unbeaten in league for the fourth straight season.
“It sucks but I’m good because I believe everything happens for a reason. There is obviously a bigger picture involved," Dakota Reber, Wilsonville High School senior said.
No doubt, there are countless stories of athletes having their seasons and careers cut short after all the work towards a championship goal.
