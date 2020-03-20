COOS BAY, OR (KPTV) – First, she saved a toddler from being hit by a car. Then, Ann Charkowicz won the lottery, pocketing $680,000.
“I figured I did something good, something good might happen to me,” Charkowicz said.
Charkowicz has worked for Safeway for the past 34 years. She bought the winning $1 million Oregon Lottery Raffle ticket at the store she works at in Coos Bay off Johnson Avenue.
She says she and her husband of 36 years were getting ready for a vacation to hunt for agates when they noticed a toddler walking into a busy street. She says they got the child home safely, and after the vacation, decided to purchase lottery tickets.
Later, when she posted the winning Raffle numbers at her store for customers, she says she noticed that something looked familiar.
“I had a feeling I was going to win, and it came true,” Charkowicz said. “It was karma.”
Charkowicz and her husband plan to save the money until the economy stabilizes, though she says she might try to reduce her hours at work.
The winning number was 080948. There are a total of 1801 winning tickets, with one $1 million prize, 300 prizes of $500 and 1,500 prizes of $100.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.