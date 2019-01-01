PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For some, the first day of the year isn't just a holiday, it is also the start of a new chapter in their lives with a new addition to their families.
Harmony Faith Neil is the first 2019 baby born at a Providence hospital in the Portland area.
The family says they had no problem ringing in the new year at the hospital, celebrating the birth of their first born - a baby girl.
"Great start to a new year. A blessing, that's for sure," Desirey Barry, Harmony's mother said.
Parents Andrew Neil and Desirey Barry are still taking everything in.
"It was overwhelming, with emotions. Amazing just seeing what Desirey went through," Neil said.
The new parents told FOX 12 they didn't expect their baby girl to be here this early. Her due date was Jan. 4.
Harmony Faith is 8 lbs, 1 oz, and was born at 12:52 a.m.
"The first time they put her on me, it was such a good experience. I started crying and it was just an amazing experience," Barry said.
Little does Harmony know, she'll always be the symbol of a happy New Year's Day for this family.
About an hour after Harmony was born, baby Skyler was welcomed at Legacy Good Samaritan.
At 3:30 a.m., Legacy Salmon Creek in Vancouver welcomed a baby girl.
Then at 4:19 a.m., Vancouver's PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center delivered their first baby.
At 4:34 a.m., Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro welcomed their first newborn.
