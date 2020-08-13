EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Tuesday’s postponement of Pac-12 sports for the remainder of 2020 will send ripple effects through athletic departments throughout the conference.
Zero football being played out West in the fall is unheard of but also the reality for Mario Cristobal’s Ducks who were a preseason top 10 team and a heavy favorite to repeat as conference champs.
“It was painful,” Cristobal said.
The pain is temporary for coach Cristobal’s Men of Oregon.
“It’s different in a positive way in the sense that I don’t know if there is ever a time in the history of modern sports where a young generation like this has had the opportunity to take more time to work on their craft,” he said. “To legitimately take a deeper dive into the academic side of things, and advance themselves academically and make more progress towards their diploma and then it may seem like it is a long ways away but time goes by pretty quickly and before you know it you’re going to blink and you’re going to be playing football again.”
When asked if Pac-12 football truly be full go in the early spring take a mulligan until fall of 2021, Cristobal said:
“I think we all want to play football; I would like to see what that looks like on paper to see what that actually means,” Cristobal said. “When is the start date, what kind of practices are there? What does that mean for the following season and what does that calendar look like as well? I think that is going to always be the biggest question, how much football can you play in a certain amount of time?”
Cristobal has called these times, a “great test of culture” and while the Rose Bowl Champs can’t take the field until perhaps well after New Year’s Day, this rare downtime is think-time.
“Building our team from the neck up, between the ears mentally, especially in a time like this, is going to be, in my opinion, the most important thing we do,” he said.
The Pac-12 postponement effects far more than just football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and the winter ball remains up in the air for hoops who already lost the glory of march madness last season.
“One of the things that is the most difficult for our student-athletes is the anxiousness, the uncertainty,” Rob Mullens, University of Oregon Director of Athletics, said. “Our goal all along for our staff and our student-athletes and for our coaches it to provide as much information to over communicate, to make sure that we are doing the best that we can to alleviate what uncertainty that we can.”
While Mullens expects a department loss of $50-80 million from the lack of football alone, the Oregon AD calls cutting any sports a last resort.
