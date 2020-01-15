BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - Some students in Clark County got to sleep in Wednesday morning thanks to icy conditions, and road crews told FOX 12 that they're keeping a close eye on what the weather will bring.
Battle Ground School District officials called for a delayed start for Wednesday, saying they didn't want anyone to risk driving on slick streets to get to class.
While it's too early to say what Thursday morning may bring, some students at Battle Ground High School told FOX 12 they're hoping it starts in a similar way.
"I woke up this morning at 8:30, and oh it was so nice to sleep in," said Faith Hawn.
"I slept in a little bit, but then I got a little homework done," Benjamin Nyholm said.
All schools in the Battle Ground School District were on a two-hour delay because of the freezing temperatures overnight.
It was day two of a late start for students, after rain and snow made for slick roads on Tuesday.
"I like the cold. I don't know - I'm not bothered by it. I love the snow, it's great," said Nyholm.
With the possibility of more winter weather on the way, students say they hope it snows and sticks this time.
"I really hope there's no school tomorrow. It'd be nice to get a day off," Hawn said.
WashDOT says they had crews out Wednesday treating roadways with deicer. Crews will continue keeping a close eye on the conditions as the day progresses.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.