'It was so rapid': Neighbors help woman out of burning Beaverton mobile home

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews say fire ripped through a mobile home around 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Mobile Home Corral RV Park on Southwest 117th Avenue in Beaverton.
The only woman living there, who’s in her 90s, managed to get out unscathed after her neighbors say they rescued her just in time.
“I heard a rumble, and then I saw some smoke coming out of the windows and I’m like, ‘That is not normal,’” said John Reed, a neighbor who lives a few homes away. “I’ve never seen a mobile home go up in flames. It was so rapid.”
Reed says he was the first to get inside and help the elderly woman from her chair. She has trouble walking, he says, and was starting to wonder how he’d get her out in time.
The woman’s across-the-street neighbor, Dan Jackson, says he also rushed over to help.
Jackson took one arm, and Reed says he took the other, while they made their way down the ramp in front of her home.
“We just got down to the bottom of the ramp and a big explosion blew the windows up right over our heads. Had we been just a few seconds behind, all three of us. We could have all three been dead by now,” said Jackson.
Crews are still investigating how the fire started.
While Reed and Jackson say they believe it was her oxygen tanks that exploded, TVF&R wasn’t able to confirm that.
