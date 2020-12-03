LYONS, OR (KPTV) - After wildfires tore through Oregon, cities and towns have a lot of work to do to rebuild.
The City of Detroit has been without running water for months. The mayor says crews are flushing the system and testing the water for contaminants that may have seeped into the water.
Right now, people are being told not to use the water, as the fires destroyed the water treatment facility. The city is in the process of purchasing a temporary treatment facility. At this point, the mayor says there's no timeline on when the city will get running water again.
As community leaders are working on the logistics of infrastructure, families are now dealing with the process of clearing their land and rebuilding. Kelly Shindler and her family are living in trailers next to what used to be their home off North Forks Road in Lyons before wildfires ripped through the area.
"Kind of soul-stripping I guess, if there's any other word for it, I don't know what it would be," Shindler said. "It's devastating."
After hard work, however, Shindler says she is ready for what's next.
"To me, this is a beginning," Shindler said. "The fire took what it took. I can't get that back, I can't replace it."
Shindler says during the holiday season while she doesn't have a home, she still feels blessed.
"I didn't lose any human beings in my life that, you know, it didn't destroy that," Shindler said. "It can't destroy who I am, it just took my house."
Just this Sunday, Shindler says she and her family moved back onto the property in trailers to watch the rebuild every step of the way.
"I want to be here for this," Shindler said. "It's the new beginning."
The holidays are different for many families impacted by the wildfires. But Shindler says this is a reminder to count your blessings.
"I'm okay," Shindler said. "I'll make it through it. A fire doesn't get to win."
Shindler says they will start to break ground on her new home in the next couple of weeks.
