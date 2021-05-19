'It's about healing': Detroit preps for summer visitors

DETROIT, OR (KPTV) - As Memorial Day approaches, a popular lake community devastated by last year's wildfires is hoping Oregonians come back to visit this summer.
Like many communities across the state, the process of cleaning up and rebuilding is only just beginning after fires erupted last September. The town of Detroit is no different.
"It's still a neat place to come, it's still a pretty place to come, it just looks a little different," Detroit Mayor Jim Trett told FOX 12.
If you're driving east on Highway 22, the scenery takes a stark turn around Fisherman's Bend.
"I would get the shakes," Mountain High Grocery owner Paul O'Donnell said, "that's where the fire started, I mean that's where it hits me."
Black, charred trunks that were once beautiful trees stretch on for miles throughout the North Santiam Canyon, on both sides of the river and up and over the ridgeline.
For O'Donnell and others who live or work in Detroit, the emotional trauma of having to evacuate town and wondering whether or not homes or businesses would be left standing is still present. But for some, it's getting better.
"I look at the green ferns every time I drive up here because the scene changes every time," O'Donnell said.
O'Donnell's grocery store was one of the few businesses downtown that didn't get destroyed in the fire. The smoke damage still forced him to do a complete renovation.
"All the flooring got replaced, new paint, cleaning, new tiles, all new electrical fixtures throughout," O'Donnell said.
He's shooting for a Memorial Day weekend reopening date, telling FOX 12 that seeing visitors come through town on their way to or from the lake will be a small step back towards normalcy.
"[It'll] bring back some positivity to this town, hope for everybody," O'Donnell said.
Mayor Trett said Kane's Marina should be operational for boaters around Memorial Day, and the town is planning on bringing in food trucks so visitors and community members alike have places to eat.
"If people don't come back this year they're going to find other places that they want to go," Trett said.
Meanwhile, more and more residential and commercial lots are getting cleared of debris.
"That, to me, is a great sign," Trett said.
Marion County Commissioner Kevin Cameron says homeowners are starting to rebuild, telling FOX 12 that more than 25% of the people who lost their homes in the fire have applied for permits.
Homeowners in Marion County can still apply to have their properties cleared for free by the state. For more information on that, visit Oregon's wildfire cleanup page.
While Cameron is looking forward to visitors back in his town, he hopes people understand that there is still pain and healing happening.
"The whole canyon is going to come back just respect it, respect its beauty, respect the people that are still trying to recover," Cameron said.
Trett says the community is planning a reopening ceremony at the high school on Friday, May 28.
Visitors are asked to be on the lookout for crews working to clear trees along Highway 22, which may impact travel times.
