PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S. opened its borders today to international travelers who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

This also means the land borders we share with Mexico and Canada are open, too, which is good news for Oregonians like Rosie Fiallo and Larry Shoop, whose son now lives in Toronto.

+3 The United States is opening to vaccinated international travelers on Monday. Here's what to expect The United States is flinging its doors wide open to vaccinated international travelers on Monday, welcoming many visitors who've been shut out of the country for 20 months.

“It’s about time,” Fiallo told FOX 12 Oregon.

For months now, Canadians have allowed U.S. citizens to visit their provinces, but the U.S. has not reciprocated until today. The U.S. closed the border for nonessential travel more than 18 months ago due to the pandemic.

Now, Canadians can visit us just for fun, and businesses on the Washington side of the U.S.-Canada border can’t wait to welcome back their neighbors to the north.

Canadians 18 and older have to be vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.