SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - While there is no access to gyms and mat rooms, wrestling athletes and coaches are having to adapt and apply. FOX 12 checked in with a father and son from Sweet Home who have put together a sweet grappling with the great unknown.
“Wrestling by nature puts you in that. I mean, you don’t get any more contact than wrestling,” Steve Thorpe said.
Sweet Home’s Steve Thorpe is the chairman for the Oregon Wrestling Association, coach and his two-time state champion son, Travis, a Huskies senior who is eagerly awaiting some type of baseball season, have locked up a captive audience on the OWA Facebook page live streaming virtual practices from their home Sweet Home.
“When you can’t go to your school and workout,” Thorpe said. “You can’t go a facility and work out, we kind of just had to be creative and it has been overwhelming how many people have been joining in.”
“I feel like this is going to get everyone better at, at least their technique, maybe not as much conditioning but at least they are getting to work out,” Travis said.
What a sweet way to boost spirits for those kids who would be in their wresting rooms on campus to gear up for the Freestyle and Greco season.
“We are in a different time, but I have got to tell you, the resiliency of people and how they are coming together,” Thorpe said. “I know it has been refreshing to me as a coach, this is my 29th year of coaching, and I don’t know what it’s like to not have a Spring where I wasn’t doing something. You can only have so many movie nights.”
So, save the popcorn and Red Vines for after those online lessons from your living room three nights a week.
“This is geared that you know, it’s got mom’s and dad’s off the couches being a partner for their five or six-year-olds up to their high schoolers,” he said.
Thorpe spearheaded the effort but calls this, an “us thing,” we will prevail and maybe be a bit better on the other side.
“We always talk about push through, and get through it and be tough and now is the time to be smart and do the things you can, but you’re not going to miss out by not being able to go to a wrestling room right now,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.