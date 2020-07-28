'It's breathtaking, and not in a good way': City Auditor criticizes Commissioner Hardesty's proposal for new police oversight system

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Portland City Council will discuss whether there should be a new police oversight system.
The idea proposed by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has gotten pushback from the Portland Police Association and now is facing criticism from the city auditor.
Auditor Mary Hull Caballero said she would not recommend the city council approve Hardesty's proposal to create a new oversight system.
"It's breathtaking, and not in a good way," Caballero said.
Hardesty's proposal aims to create a new system that would be a community-led, independent board to hold police accountable. But, Caballero said the Independent Police Review is already in place for that purpose.
“IPR has been investigating police misconduct for 18 years and counting," Caballero said. "In the early years, IPR’s role was to take complaints, gather evidence during the screening phase and monitor the work of internal affairs as it completed the full investigation. IPR started doing full investigations in 2015 after receiving additional investigator positions.”
The proposed system would have the ability to investigate police employees and the final say when it comes to discipline.
If the council approves the proposal, a measure would be added to the November ballot that would allow voters to decide whether they want this new oversight system.
While Caballero said she agrees changes need to be made, she cannot recommend city council approve this.
“To my knowledge, these have not been subject to any hard questions or assessments of the pros and cons by anyone but those invited to provide input to the draft," Caballero said. "That’s why putting a new policy in code is better than putting it in charter."
FOX 12 spoke with Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner on Monday, who said this new system isn't needed and would be a costly change.
"We have several layers of transparency, several layers of oversight including an independent police review, including a citizen’s review committee as well as our own internal affairs division to investigate alleged violation of policy or alleged misconduct by police officers," Turner said. “We’re always looking for ways to be transparent, we have a system that works right now. If it needs to be fine turned we’re willing to look at reforms to it to rework it.”
FOX 12 reached out to Commissioner Hardesty for her reaction to the pushback her proposal has received and she sent this statement:
It’s very unfortunate that the two entities that have held the most power to change the situation for decades are the quickest to denounce progress with such vigor but I can’t say I am surprised. What I know from my experience is that when you go up against the police, first they ignore you, then they try to discredit you, then they fight you and then you win. What we’re hearing inside city hall and on our streets is that the community can’t wait any longer, yet that’s precisely what both the auditor and PPA are asking community members to do: wait. I think 30 years is long enough and I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s council vote and for us to finally move to action. Nevertheless, I want to thank both groups for being part of the conversation during this time.
