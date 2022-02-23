PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Compassion Connect has been helping Portlanders for more than 15 years.

"Not only survivors, victims of trafficking, but prevention. We have a youth mentoring portion of it," Clinics Director Corina Ferguson said. "Then I lead the other model, that's community run, community health, dental, medical, great deal of health clinics in the Portland area."

Over the weekend, Portland police said a thief broke into their headquarters on Southeast Lincoln Street. Surveillance video shows the man, wearing red pants, wheeling away more than $10,000 worth of goods.

The man didn't just break in once, but twice, getting away with essentials they need to operate and give back to the community.

"Our stereo speakers that we often play music with, our Wi-Fi and internet equipment, a large TV screen we often use for conferencing for all of our meetings and various things here with the girls," Ferguson said. "Our two AEDS with the cases and oxygen tanks attached, the electrodes, everything in those cases is worth hundreds of dollars."

Ferguson said the suspect even came back a third time Monday morning, but they had already changed the locks.

While she said this is a big hit to their organization, they're not going to let it ruin their mission to give back to the community.

"A great deal of work goes into this, a whole lot of heart. It takes hundreds to put it on," Ferguson said. "Just one guest served at every clinic is incredibly rewarding."

They're hosting a clinic on February 26. They'll offer dental fillings, medical exams and chiropractic services free of charge from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Portland Central Nazarene Church.

To donate to Compassion Connect, you can go to their website.