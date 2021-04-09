'It's disappointing': Clackamas Co. restaurant owner speaks out about moving back to tighter restrictions

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County moved back Friday into the high risk level category for COVID-19 - that means capacity for places like restaurants, gyms and movie theaters are back to 25 percent.
Clackamas County commissioners Thursday tried to push back with a letter to Governor Kate Brown, asking for a two-week caution period before moving to high risk.
FOX 12 spoke to one business owner who says the move back is disheartening.
"Restaurants are always a very narrow margin business, and 100 percent is how the whole model works," Lisa Shaw-Ryan said. "We’re going to keep working because that’s what we do but it's disappointing."
Shaw-Ryan and her husband owned three food service places before the pandemic. The shutdown forced them to close one of them.
She says it's been a very tough year and was just starting to get better.
"I was really optimistic about where we were heading," Shaw-Ryan said. "We can get by until the summer and hopefully we’ll be fully reopened. So, 25 percent is a blow."
The commissioners' letter to the governor says businesses in the county have operated safely in the moderate risk level since Feb. 26, and they believe they can continue to do so.
Commissioners feel the move into the high risk level with tighter restrictions - and with such short notice - could seriously harm businesses that have struggled so much already.
Shaw-Ryan says she and her entire staff have their first vaccine dose which is reassuring to her. She feels everyone needs to do their part at this critical time, so everyone can get past this.
"I think people need to be careful. People need to wear a mask. People need to get vaccinated," she said. "Restaurants and businesses owners need to continue to respect the guidelines and offer the safest spaces they can. And that will get us out of this collectively much sooner.
Shaw-Ryan says she's grateful for loyal customers with take-out and great outdoor space for them. She says she will not reduce staff during the higher risk level just to keep some consistency for them but she knows that not all businesses can do that.
FOX 12 has reached out to the governor's office for comment on the commissioners' letter, but have not yet heard back.
Every single small business owner in Oregon needs to grow a set and stand up to the tyrant queen. Or you can just let her continue to walk all you. The choice is yours.
