PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s vaccine rollout this coming week is all about seniors and whether the path to immunity will be rocky as expected or a disaster, as some fear.
Starting Monday, those 80 and older should be able to sign up for an appointment online.
A week later, the eligibility will expand to those 75 and older, and so on each week, until the threshold is lowered to seniors 65 and older, starting March 1.
For 77-year-old Don Patch, the COVID-19 shot is the ticket to getting back to feeling comfortable in public, busy places.
“It’s freedom,” Patch said. “We isolate ourselves pretty much and it would be nice to be able to go where you want to go.”
Patch is eager but also trying to stay realistic. He knows there’s a lot of demand and few vaccines, not to mention an online signup system that he doubts will be smooth.
“Just the idea scares me because I have a feeling it will be flooded,” Patch said. “I would assume I’d get it about a week or so after they say I’m supposed to get it."
It is fingers crossed for the population that has the most at stake: the virus is the most deadly to the elderly.
Linda Graves, 79, is focusing on staying positive as she waits her turn.
“I think there is a bit of sunshine on the horizon with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you know, one shot is required and it also looks like the recovery rates are a little bit better, as well as the hospitalizations and the mortality.”
It’s true - there is some evidence Oregon could perhaps be on the downhill slope of the battle over the disease.
Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority reported the fewest number of confirmed or presumed new cases of COVID-19 since October with just under 400 new cases.
There are also fewer COVID-19 patients in the hospital. The last time Oregon was this low was in September.
The Oregon Health Authority has not yet announced who exactly will become eligible for vaccines after seniors but the next group might include people in critical work with high-risk settings, such as factory workers, as well as people of all ages with underlying risk factors.
For all the latest updates from the Oregon Health Authority on the virus and vaccines, go to covidvaccine.oregon.gov or https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
